Marchisio refutes comparisons with 2015/16 season and recalls a darker period

Throughout his time at the club, Claudio Marchisio witnessed all the highs and lows at Juventus. The midfielder is a youth product of the Bianconeri and took his first chance with the first team during the Serie B campaign in 2006/07.

Following a difficult period, the Italian would then play a pivotal part in Antonio Conte’s Scudetto winning side and remained a key figure under the tutelage of Max Allegri until the point where his career was wrecked by injuries.

Therefore, Il Principino is the right man to weigh in on the club’s current woeful situation. While some tried to make comparisons with the 2015/16 season – which witnessed the great come-from-behind Scudetto triumph – Marchisio sees things in a different light.

“After the bad start, Juventus had found a minimum of balance, but not a true identity. Almost every game we see a different formation, which means that Allegri is yet to find his best eleven,” said the retired player in an interview with la la Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato.

“Perhaps this is really the year zero. I don’t see how this Juve resembles the one from the 2015-2016 season. If anything, I see many points in common with Delneri’s Juventus (2010/11) who finished seventh in the league. And this must be a wake-up call,” concluded the ex-midfielder.

Juve FC say

Marchisio’s assessment might not be pleasant, but it surely is a logical one. The team is lacking on many levels, and a comeback seems impossible at the moment.

However, Allegri’s men must start fighting to at least secure a top four finish.