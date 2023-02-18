Marchisio reveals the turning point of his playing career

Claudio Marchisio has revealed that the turning point in his playing career was when Juventus brought him back from his loan spell at Empoli.

The Turin-born former midfielder was groomed at Juve and when he broke into the first team, it was hard for him to keep a place there.

The Bianconeri then sent him on loan to Empoli in the 2007/2008 season before he was recalled.

The 37-year-old admits that when he was called back, it marked a turning point in his career as he would play for the black and whites until 2018.

Marchisio said via Tuttojuve:

“As a boy I won the Viareggio captain tournament, I saw Juve reborn in Serie B and then won seven badges in a row, but the moment I realized that my career had changed was at Empoli. It was my second season as a professional, I was twenty-two years old and a nice salary, I could be satisfied but I didn’t. Then Juve called me back, at that moment I realized that I had made a change in my career, that I had managed to conquer my greatest love for the second time.”

Juve FC Says

Marchisio is one of our own and when he played for us, it was a thing of pride to have him in the group.

The former Italy international had one of the most decorated careers at the club, having worked under some fine managers.

He is one player that continues to support them openly and might return in an administrative capacity in the future.