Didier Deschamps was the man charged with helping Juventus gain promotion back to Serie A after their relegation in 2006 because of Calciopoli.

The Frenchman had led AS Monaco to the final of the Champions League and was one of the best young managers in the world at the time.

He led Juve back to Serie A before resigning as the club’s manager and has had a promising managerial career so far.

He won the 2018 World Cup and reached the final of the 2022 edition and Euro 2016 with the French national team.

He is seen as a very calm figure, but the former Juve man Claudio Marchisio says it could be a problem when he gets angry.

He tells Football Italia of an incident when they worked together at Juve:

“I had never been sent off at youth level, it was a really unfair decision and I was stunned. I was so sad to leave the team down to 10 men in that match, so when we went back into training, I expected a telling off from the coach.

“Deschamps greeted me with a really grim face. He’s a nice guy, but if he gets angry… He told me I should be more careful.

“I turned around, shamed, and then heard him laughing. He looked at me and said: ‘Don’t worry, just keep playing in your way.’”

Juve FC Says

Deschamps was a good Juve manager and only left because of disagreements with the club’s hierarchy.

He is proving his worth now in the world of football, and he may return as our manager someday in the future.