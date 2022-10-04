Claudio Marchisio
Marchisio says beating Bologna will help Juventus in the Champions League

October 4, 2022 - 3:00 pm

Juventus earned a morale-boosting 3-0 win against Bologna at the weekend to return to winning ways.

They had been winless in five consecutive matches before the international break, and it handed them a chance to get back to form and prove they are a top side.

The win shows they got the message from their fans, and we expect more to come now.

The Bianconeri have made a poor start to their Champions League campaign after losing their opening two group games.

Their next games would be a double-header against Maccabi Haifa, and we expect them to win both matches.

Their former player Claudio Marchisio believes beating Bologna will help them. He says via Tuttomercatoweb:

“In the first half he struggled to unlock the score, but with great pressure and great rhythm. Juve were good, if Bologna were not dangerous it is also thanks to the Bianconeri. It is a victory that allows them to present themselves well for the Champions League match that did not start in the best way.”

Juve FC Says

Beating Bologna was important, even though we cannot consider them formidable opponents.

Now we must get wins against Maccabi Haifa, and it starts with a good preparation both mentally and physically for the game.

