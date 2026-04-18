Juventus invested heavily in new players across the last two summer transfer windows, yet the returns have not matched expectations. Signings such as Douglas Luiz, Teun Koopmeiners, Lois Openda and Edon Zhegrova have struggled to make the desired impact since arriving in Turin.

Given Juventus’ status as one of the world’s leading clubs, there is naturally greater scrutiny on transfer decisions. Supporters and observers expect major investment to strengthen the side immediately, but several recent arrivals have failed to provide the level of influence anticipated.

Need For Smarter Recruitment

Those at the Allianz Stadium continue to view Juventus as one of Europe’s elite institutions, and the club are expected to pursue leading targets again this summer. Financial backing appears available, and there remains confidence that top players would still be attracted by the opportunity to join.

However, spending power alone does not guarantee success. Every transfer window carries the risk of expensive signings proving ineffective or unsuitable, and Juventus have experienced that problem too often in recent seasons.

That is why the recruitment strategy is likely to be just as important as the budget. The club must identify players who fit the tactical plan, mentality and demands that come with representing Juventus at the highest level.

Marchisio Sends Clear Warning

With that in mind, Claudio Marchisio has stressed the need for Juventus to invest wisely. He said via Il Bianconero, “Spalletti arrived at a difficult time. Juventus has never changed coaches so early in the season. His influence was evident. Sometimes that’s not enough. Between now and the end of the year, I hope Juve returns to the Champions League and that this summer, with Spalletti, we can build something solid to be serious, competitive, and credible.

“We’re lacking strong players. The fact that they’re wearing a top-tier jersey shouldn’t be mistaken. Building a strong team requires money, but you have to know how to spend it.”

His remarks underline a broader truth in modern football. Many clubs spend heavily, including sides that later struggle or even face relegation, so expenditure alone is never a guarantee of progress.

For Juventus, that means the coming transfer window could be decisive. The club must avoid repeating recent market mistakes and instead focus on quality, suitability and long-term value. If they do so, they will give themselves a far better chance of returning to the level expected of one of football’s biggest names.