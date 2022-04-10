Marchisio says Juventus’ win was a “very important victory”

Claudio Marchisio has reacted to Juventus’ win against Cagliari after they secured all the points in an important fixture.

They had lost their previous game against Inter Milan, and that understandably affected their morale.

But this is an important period in the season and there is no time to feel sorry for yourself after suffering a defeat.

We need to keep moving and win as many games as possible at this stage and that is why fans are delighted the team is back to winning ways.

After the match, former Juve midfielder, Marchisio tweeted: “In addition to the very important victory, we needed a goal from Vlahovic”

Juve FC Says

Every Juve fan knows that game was an important one, and we simply had to win.

Now that we have that three points in the bag and have kept the gap between us and AS Roma, we need to focus on getting even more wins from our next fixtures.

We also need to win the Coppa Italia and that means our remaining league fixtures are as important as our semi-final second leg against Fiorentina.

Winning that cup will be a great way to end this campaign and it will prepare us to go for more success in 2022/2023.