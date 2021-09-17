Marchisio says Milan is stronger now and the Juventus rebuild needs patience

Former Juventus star, Claudio Marchisio claims Milan has the strongest team between them and Juventus ahead of their match on Sunday but insists that Juve is being rebuilt and some patience is needed.

The Bianconeri have started this campaign poorly and they earned their first win of the season when they beat Malmo in the Champions League in midweek.

That win came after they had lost two consecutive league matches and they will head into their game against Milan this weekend winless in their opening three league fixtures.

That run of form makes the game against the Rossoneri a must-win for them and they will hope they can secure all three points.

Their opponents have just been beaten by Liverpool on their return to the Champions League, but Marchisio still feels they have a stronger team when compared to Juventus because of the fine rebuilding work that has been done on their squad.

He told Gazzetta dello Sport as quoted by Calciomercato: “Milan are stronger now. Maldini, Massara and Pioli have done a great job to rebuild a team that has had some difficulties over the years and that deserves to return. to the levels of the past.

“Milan are back after years in the competition that most represents them. The debut was not easy, Liverpool are tough opponents but I am convinced that the team will be able to get some great satisfaction. “

“Juve are in a phase of reconstruction, but they must demonstrate that they are equal to the team that opened the winning cycle. When the foundations are built for a more lasting project it is normal to encounter difficulties, I would like to be given time and trust.

“New leaderships are being created, I don’t see any personality or identity problems, you just have to be patient. A team like Juve must always aim to win, you need cohesion and conviction. I am confident “.