Marchisio: “This is why Allegri is the perfect choice”

Despite his early retirement, Claudio Marchisio remains one of the most popular players amongst Juventus supporters in the new century.

The midfielder is the last academy product to truly enjoy a successful career with the first team. The former midfielder joined the club as a young child, and played a key role between 2008 until 2016, when he suffered a serious knee injury.

The 35-year-old was simply never the same player following that incident, and his attempt to reignite his career at Zenit St. Petersburg in 2018 didn’t succeed, and he ended up hanging his boots a year later.

Nonetheless, Marchisio is now set to follow the path of his former teammates, Alessandro Del Piero and Sami Khedira, with a new career path as a pundit.

The retired player will feature for Amazon Prime Video who will be covering Champions League football next season.

The former Juventus star spoke about his beloved club, and he surely agrees with the choice of bringing back Max Allegri.

“Juve must rediscover some identity. This is why Allegri is the perfect choice, because with the squad available, he will do well in the Champions League,” said Marchisio according to ilBianconero.

“I hope that the long wave of victory in the European Championship can also transmit to our clubs. With Sarri, Juventus won the championship, but in the Champions League it didn’t go well. And this year, despite having won two Cups, it didn’t turn out to be as good as we had hoped.

“Given my new role, I hope that the Italians can make a great journey in Europe this season.”