Juventus fans have expressed their desire for more goals from Dusan Vlahovic this season, as the team strives to maintain its competitive edge. Amid this backdrop, speculation has arisen that a reunion between Thiago Motta and Joshua Zirkzee could provide the attacking boost the Bianconeri need.

Zirkzee, now at Manchester United, played under Motta at Bologna last season, where his performances were instrumental in their unexpected qualification for the Champions League. However, since his move to England, the Dutch forward has struggled to replicate the form that made him a standout in Serie A. Reports suggest that Manchester United might be willing to let him leave in the upcoming transfer window, making him a potential target for Juventus as they aim to strengthen their attack in January.

The prospect of reuniting Zirkzee with Motta has sparked debate among fans and pundits. Some believe the Dutchman’s understanding of Motta’s tactical system could reignite his career and add depth to Juventus’ attacking options. Yet, others are more cautious. Former Juventus midfielder Claudio Marchisio has expressed scepticism about whether bringing Zirkzee to Turin would guarantee success. Speaking to Il Bianconero, he remarked:

“Surely, he’s a player of great talent, he proved it last year. But when we talk about a player who did well the previous year with a coach and then they took different paths, many times they try to bring them back together. But it doesn’t mean it could be the right path. We need to have faith in a player like Vlahovic who is still demonstrating his talent and remember that he’s alone. I repeat: I hope that someone can arrive in January, including Milik’s return to the field.”

Marchisio’s comments underline the importance of maintaining confidence in Vlahovic, who remains Juventus’ primary goal threat. While Zirkzee’s potential availability could offer an intriguing option, his lack of consistency this season—both in the Premier League and in front of goal—raises questions about his ability to succeed immediately at a club like Juventus.

Juventus’ potential interest in Zirkzee reflects the club’s ongoing ambition to bolster its squad under Motta’s leadership. However, as the January transfer window approaches, the Bianconeri must weigh the risks and rewards of any such move carefully. The focus, as Marchisio suggests, may still be on extracting the best from their current stars while evaluating smart additions to complement their existing setup.