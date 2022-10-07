Borriello
Club News

Marco Borriello insists Juventus is still not up to scratch as a big club

October 7, 2022 - 10:30 am

Former Juventus loanee Marco Borriello insists the Bianconeri do not convince him still despite their 3-1 win against Maccabi Haifa in midweek.

The Bianconeri entered that game on the back of a 3-0 win over Bologna.

Before that Serie A victory, they had been on a five-game winless run, so we expected the win. 

They now have back-to-back victories in all competitions, but survived a late scare against Haifa to take home all the points.

The score suggests it was a somewhat easy game, but the Israelis piled on the pressure in the second half to nearly take home a point.

Borriello watched them struggle in that half and says a top club like them should not be in that position.

He said via Calciomercato:

“I saw Juve in the Champions League, above all, I saw a player, Di Maria, who always makes the difference: the man jumps and also takes the responsibility of making mistakes. However, Juventus did not fully convince me, a great team cannot suffer in the final against Maccabi Haifa.”

Juve FC Says

Borriello is right, we should easily dispatch a team like Haifa in our best shape, but we are not in top form now, which shows.

We must not repeat that mistake in the reverse fixture next week, otherwise, we will be looking at likely elimination.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Kulusevski

Tottenham prepared to trigger the permanent signing of Juventus loanee

October 7, 2022
Bremer

Bremer gives his reaction to Juventus win over Maccabi Haifa

October 6, 2022
Miretti

Miretti responds to the suggestions Italian teams don’t play their youngsters

October 6, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.