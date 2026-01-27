Juventus appear to have turned a corner since Luciano Spalletti agreed to take charge until the end of the season, with clear signs of improvement emerging over the past few weeks. The experienced coach arrived in Turin with a proven track record, and his influence has played a significant role in revitalising the Old Lady during a demanding period of the campaign.

Spalletti’s impact has been swift and noticeable. Juventus have produced a series of strong performances and now look capable of pushing towards the top end of the table by the end of the season, even as their rivals continue to apply pressure. There is a renewed sense of belief within the squad, and results have begun to reflect that growing confidence.

Momentum building at a crucial stage

The recent victory against Napoli was a particularly strong statement. That result not only underlined Juventus’ improvement but also reinforced the idea that they remain a formidable force at home. Performances like that send a clear message to the rest of the league that Juventus expect to dominate on their own ground, regardless of the opposition.

As the season progresses, consistency will be vital. Juventus still have many matches to navigate, and each fixture will present a different challenge. While confidence is growing, they will need to continue proving themselves week after week to sustain their resurgence. The league remains competitive, and momentum can quickly shift if standards drop.

Nevertheless, the transformation so far has been striking. Juventus now looks organised, disciplined, and far more assured in their approach. The structure within the team appears stronger, and players seem clearer about their roles and responsibilities on the pitch.

(Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Praise for Spalletti’s influence

Former player Marco De Marchi has been impressed by what he has seen, highlighting the mental and tactical shift within the side, as reported by Tuttojuve. He said, “It’s a fearsome Juve, they’ve become solid, compact, the players have gained confidence in their abilities. Spalletti did well to put things right. They’re playing as a team and with a mentality that’s returning. Now they’ll be able to have their say.”

Those remarks capture the sense that Juventus are rediscovering its identity. While there is still a long road ahead, the signs are encouraging. If they can maintain this level of performance and focus, Juventus look well placed to remain one of the strongest teams in the league for the remainder of the campaign.