Marco Landucci responds to calls for Allegri to resign

Juventus assistant manager Marco Landucci was on the bench as the Bianconeri lost 1-0 to Monza today.

He stood in for the suspended Max Allegri and couldn’t inspire the team to win a must-win fixture.

This has increased the pressure on their coaching crew and it means Juve could fire them.

The Bianconeri have won none of their last five matches in all competitions, and there have been calls for Allegri and his coaching staff to resign.

In his post-match presser, Landucci was asked if they will, he insisted they will not give up.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“We are not giving up. It’s not in our DNA. I haven’t talked to Allegri yet. We’ll do it to understand the situation. We also work to correct mistakes. We work precisely on these things, on the goals we have conceded. We work on mistakes to try to improve, it is evident that at the moment it is not enough. Negativity does not help.”

Juve FC Says

It is embarrassing that the Bianconeri coaching crew will not resign and they are basically calling for the club to sack them if they can.

This has been a terrible start to the season, but Allegri is on a long contract which complicates sacking him because of the payoff involved.