Former Inter Milan defender Marco Materazzi acknowledges that the two-point lead the Nerazzurri currently hold over Juventus at the top of the Serie A table is insignificant.

Despite Inter having a notably stronger squad, Juventus is persistently challenging them for the league title. Juventus is capitalising on the absence of European football, enabling them to contend seriously for the championship, and their current form suggests they could emerge victorious.

Inter, while performing well, is under pressure from Juventus, who are just two points behind. This precarious situation means that if Inter loses a game and Juventus wins, the Bianconeri could overtake them to claim the top spot.

With a long way to go in the season, Materazzi believes that there is currently no substantial difference between the two clubs and that the title race remains highly competitive.

He said, as quoted by Il Bianconero:

“The truth is that I see a single objective on everyone’s part: to overthrow Inter, who are the strongest. The 2 points advantage in the standings is worth zero, the reasoning doesn’t change. Inter wants to win the Scudetto and knows that Juventus wants to do it too. Let’s leave aside what Allegri says and the talk about fourth place, it’s a game that is easily understandable and refuted. If I were a Juventus player, in the locker room I would think I could win the championship. And that is their goal.”

Everyone affiliated with Inter is worried about our form, and they know we are the only club that can stop them from being champions this season.