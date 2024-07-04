Inter Milan idol Marco Materazzi, who was a teammate of Thiago Motta when they won the treble under Jose Mourinho 14 years ago, has now commented on Motta taking the Juventus job.

The Nerazzurri remain Juventus’ biggest rivals in Italian football, and only a few brave players have played for both clubs.

Even managers do not cross the divide often, but Motta likely did not remember his Inter history when he became the Juventus manager this summer.

The former midfielder is expected to improve Juve after his fine work at Bologna.

The Bianconeri are doing their best to strengthen their squad for him, and Materazzi admits that while the Bianconeri will be a good team that should be respected, they should not be feared.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Juve? They are doing things well. They have hired a young coach but with a lot of experience. He has shown himself to be more than valid. I am sorry because he was my teammate in the Treble and now he will have to do well at Juve.

“Have I spoken to him? No, I won’t speak to him if he is a Juventus fan.

“I’m joking of course. He’ll make the team play well. When you change so much, and I think Juve will, it’s not easy to find the right balance right away. But Juve is always Juve, there’s no need to be afraid, but you have to respect it”.

Juve FC Says

Motta’s appointment is a bold step by the club, he proved he can do a great job during his spell at Bologna and we expect him to do even better at the Allianz Stadium.