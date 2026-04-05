Juventus sporting director Marco Ottolini is reportedly interested in poaching Genoa teenager Jeff Ekhator.

The 46-year-old rejoined the Bianconeri at the start of the year following a memorable spell at the Ligurian club between 2022 and 2025.

Ottolini effectively put together the current Genoa squad, so Juventus have been linked with several Grifone players since his return to the club.

Which Genoa players are wanted at Juventus

In recent months, Juventus have been keeping close tabs on Brooke Norton-Cuffy. The London native is a 21-year-old right-back who rose through the ranks of Arsenal and joined Genoa in 2024.

Unfortunately for the Englishman, an injury will rule him out of Monday’s contest in Turin, but with Ottolini now in charge, he might play his football at the Allianz Stadium next season while donning the famous black and white stripes.

In addition to Norton-Cuffy, Juventus are also tracking Norwegian defender Leo Ostigard, who has already scored five goals this season. The centre-back will try to make a case for himself on Monday, and he already has an old ally at Continassa in the shape of Luciano Spalletti, who coached him at Napoli.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus are also interested in acquiring the services of the young Ekhator.

Why Juventus are following Jeff Ekhator

The teenager is a Genoa native of Nigerian origins. He is a physically imposing centre-forward who was promoted to the first team in 2024.

The 19-year-old is considered one of the most promising young strikers in Italian football. He is already a regular with Italy U21, scoring two goals from his six caps.

Ekhator was linked with several clubs in January, including Roma, but Daniele De Rossi was keen to maintain his services.

This season, he has made 26 appearances across all competitions for the Rossoblu, with the majority coming off the bench, and managed to score three goals.

Ekhator is currently tied to Genoa with a contract valid until June 2029. Transfermarkt estimates his value at €13 million.