Facing Juventus is a daunting task as they have a unique ability to make opponents do the heavy lifting and yet emerge victorious. Despite operating with a relatively small squad, the Bianconeri have consistently positioned themselves as one of the top clubs in Serie A, remaining competitive in the title race.

Under the management of Max Allegri, Juventus has steered clear of adapting to the prevalent possession-based, fluid attacking style favoured by many teams. This steadfast commitment to their strategic approach has invited criticism, but Allegri remains resolute in his methods, refusing to conform merely to appease others.

Despite the controversy surrounding their style, Juventus has proven to be one of the most challenging teams to face. The team’s success has not waned, and pundit Marco Piccari has shed light on how Juventus can inflict damage on their opponents during matches.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“They don’t concede anything and even against Napoli they sent a clear signal: they will be there until the end. It’s a Juve that plays with a team and he also demonstrated it on Friday evening, knowing how to suffer and strike when he has the opportunity, anaesthetizing the game once he finds the advantage. The Bianconeri’s opponents keep the ball but never manage to find the hole to slip into, it’s a Juve deceived their opponents by giving them the belief that they were dominating the match, when in reality they only gave them sterile possession of the ball.”

Juve FC Says

We have a master strategist as our manager, and it does not matter how much criticism he gets. We remain one of the best clubs in Europe.

We are in the league’s top two, and teams that others believe play better football are points behind us.