Marco Tardelli admits 22-year-old could join Juventus because footballers are not loyal

Nicolo Zaniolo has been linked with a move to Juventus recently as the Bianconeri continue to bolster their squad.

Juve is focused on signing much younger players now and Zaniolo is one of the finest 22-year-olds in Europe at the moment.

AS Roma knows they have a top player on their hands and there is no guarantee he would stay with them as they labour outside the Champions League places.

The likes of Francesco Totti have spent all their careers at one club, but that rarely happens nowadays.

With that in mind, former Juventus star, Marco Tardelli, insists he won’t be surprised if Zaniolo dumps Roma for the Bianconeri.

He said via Tuttojuve: “Juventus will be able to take Nicolò Zaniolo, a Giallorossi idol? Football has changed and anything can happen. But a “Hurray” goes to the Roma manager Tiago Pinto who, without going around it, had the courage to tell the truth. A player cannot be prevented from abandoning the shirt that launched it.”

Juve FC Say

The Bianconeri is the biggest club in Italy and most players dream about wearing their shirt.

It is only smart that the club takes advantage of this to land as many good players as it can.

If Zaniolo is convinced about AS Roma’s project, he should extend his contract with them.

If that isn’t the case, Juve will easily pounce and get their man.