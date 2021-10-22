Marco Tardelli delivers harsh verdict on Juventus midfield and he is right

Juventus’ defence and midfield have performed differently this season and Marco Tardelli has delivered a verdict on both.

The Bianconeri’s return to form can be credited with an overall better performance from the entire team.

But former Juve midfielder, Tardelli believes while they have done well in defence, their midfield remains a cause for concern.

He writes on La Stampa as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb: “Short of muzzle, Max Allegri’s Juventus is back in the limelight. He is making a comeback in the league and is filling up in the Champions League.

“That she needs to play the Italian derby against Inter on Sunday evening with the certainty that she can play it with confidence. She scores few goals, but her defensive strength is impressive.

“This area is the real soul of the team, in the absence of a midfield that still appears incomplete, lacking in quality and strength to be able to connect the departments. It will be the repair market that will have to introduce the missing pieces.”

It is hard to argue with what Tardelli has said there, in better words, he is absolutely right.

With several deadwoods in the squad like Adrien Rabiot and Aaron Ramsey, it would be hard for Max Allegri to get the performance he wants from his midfield.

The Livorno-born gaffer has so far shown that he can adapt to the best abilities of his players and this has helped Juve to thrive so far.

But that looks like a very short-term solution and 1-0 wins shows the Bianconeri season could fall apart at any moment.

The January transfer window offers us the chance to add some fresh legs to the midfield and it might require the club forcing the likes of Ramsey and Weston McKennie out to make room for new signings.