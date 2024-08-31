Thiago Motta has made an impressive start as Juventus manager, and Marco Tardelli has compared his arrival to that of Giovanni Trapattoni.

Tardelli, who played for Juventus between 1975 and 1985, worked with Trapattoni during his time at the Turin club.

He has continued to follow the Bianconeri closely and recognises the revival being orchestrated by Motta.

Juve is looking strong, and the atmosphere at the Allianz Stadium is positive as Motta’s ideas begin to take hold at the club.

The former midfielder is now one of the most innovative managers in the game, and he has significantly changed Juventus’ approach to playing.

The defensively-minded team of last season has been transformed into a fast-paced, offensive unit, leaving some supporters amazed at how quickly the team has adapted to this new style.

While there is still work to be done to fully transform the team, Tardelli insists that this period reminds him of Trapattoni’s arrival.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“During these matches we saw a team with a very precise game and the will to follow the suggestions of their coach, excellent both in the offensive and defensive phase despite the absence of players due to injury and reasons related to the market. I am very confident because I see a group that plays while having fun, that knows how to be on the pitch, that allows little to the opponent . I lived this experience when Trapattoni arrived at Juventus very young and full of hope with the total trust of all of us.”

Motta is bringing a new style of football to Turin, and we hope it can win us some trophies.