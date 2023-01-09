Marco Tardelli discusses the importance of the Napoli-Juventus game

The 1982 World Cup winner and ex-Juventus defender Marco Tardelli has discussed the importance of Juve’s next match against Napoli.

The latter has topped Serie A standings for much of this term and maintains a seven-point lead over Juve in the standings, but the Bianconeri are improving.

Juve has won their last eight league game and did not concede a goal in any of the fixtures to send them inside the top four.

In the Champions League places, Max Allegri’s men can see that they have what it takes to achieve success this term with good focus.

The Bianconeri next opponent is Napoli and it promises to be a tough fixture because Luciano Spalletti will prepare his men to take all the points, which will not be easy.

Tardelli believes the game will be important, he said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“How much does Naples-Juve weigh on Friday?” Determinant if Juve were to lose: at that point I really think the championship could no longer win it. But if he were to win, he would believe it even more. And maybe the others would believe it less”.

Juve FC Says

Beating Napoli will make everyone sit up and know we are the real deal, but losing to them will make Juve lose more ground and we might struggle to pick ourselves up to go again.