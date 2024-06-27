Former Italy international Marco Tardelli has discussed what Italy could gain from Nicolo Fagioli as the midfielder fights for more playing time at Euro 2024.

Fagioli was a surprise selection for the Azzurri because he had missed many games for Juventus due to a ban.

However, Luciano Spalletti still considered him good enough to join his squad for the Euros because of his unique technical abilities.

The midfielder is grateful for the chance, but it has not been easy for the 23-year-old to get on the pitch for Italy in Germany, and he has played in just one game so far.

The Azzurri narrowly advanced to the knockout stage of the competition, and they still dream of winning the Euros again, as they did in 2021.

As Fagioli struggles to play, Tardelli discussed the midfielder’s situation and said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“He has the right quality to bring something new, even if he has little experience. I’m curious, he could be the right spark, what the team needs. The important thing is not to think that he is the only one capable of turning it on.”

Juve FC Says

Fagioli’s selection was a big surprise for us, but we expect the midfielder to earn more minutes for Italy in this Euro.