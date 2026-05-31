Former Juventus midfielder Marco Tardelli feels Dusan Vlahovic must repay the club by agreeing to lower his hefty wages.

The Serbian is currently the highest-paid player in Serie A, with a yearly net salary of €12 million. However, this astronomical figure is well beyond the club’s current financial parameters.

The Bianconeri have recently imposed a salary cap of €7 million, with Kenan Yildiz’s new contract considered the new benchmark.

Therefore, Juventus have been trying to convince Vlahovic to halve his wages, while the player’s father, who is negotiating on his behalf, is pushing for higher figures, reportedly around €8 million, in addition to various bonuses and commissions.

Dusan Vlahovic’s future remains up in the air

At this stage, some sources in the Italian media believe Vlahovic is more likely to leave Juventus as a free agent, as the two parties are still separated by a significant gap.

Tardelli fears the 26-year-old’s departure would be a big blow to Luciano Spalletti, who would lose his only reliable centre-forward.

“For me, the team should be built around Vlahovic. If he’s physically fit, he’s a ready-made, reliable and dependable player. He scores goals and always has,” said the 1982 World Cup hero in his interview with Tuttosport.

“Towards the end of the season, he looked like himself again. He was rediscovering his best condition, helped by the trust the coach showed him from day one.

“Losing him would be damaging because I don’t think there are players in the squad with the technical quality needed to replace him.”

Tardelli explains why Vlahovic should reduce his salary

Although he was clinical following his return from injury, it hasn’t always been the case for Vlahovic at Juventus.

Therefore, Tardelli argues that the Serbian international must repay the club for his shortcomings by accepting a salary cut.

“Vlahovic should also be honest with himself and admit that over the past few years, he has been anything but a phenomenon.

“He owes Juventus something and would do well to give something back by accepting the club’s terms regarding the adjustment of his salary. If Spalletti’s trust isn’t enough for him, then it’s clear Juventus need to get rid of him.”