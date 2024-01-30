Juventus and Inter Milan stand out as the top clubs in Serie A this season, expected to be strong contenders for the league title.

Under the management of Max Allegri, Juventus has impressively kept pace with Inter, but the team is entering a crucial week with no room for errors. The recent draw against Empoli, resulting in a dropped two points, could prove to be a costly mistake for the Old Lady. Losing to Inter in the upcoming weekend would likely mean waving goodbye to their title aspirations.

Conversely, Inter Milan is also wary of Juventus as they recognise them as the only side capable of halting their quest for the title. While the Nerazzurri are widely regarded as the strongest team in the league, pundit Marco Tardelli suggests that Juventus holds a certain advantage as well.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“If Inter goes to +4 it’s a nice blow, but Juve still has a chance. If Inter is still at +4 at the end of February and beats Atalanta, the championship is practically closed. Inter has a superior squad, the advantage of an Inzaghi who has grown a lot and even when not deserved, as against Fiorentina, takes the game home. As Juve always did, once upon a time. But Juve doesn’t play in Europe: they will be able to weigh in not physically because Inter has a deep squad, but on mental stress.”

Juve FC Says

We have our advantage in this race and must make good use of it if we want to have a successful season.

Our players have done well, but they have to beat Inter to keep our hopes alive this weekend.