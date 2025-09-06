Juventus have opened their Serie A campaign with two victories from their first two matches, a start that has given their supporters renewed optimism for the season ahead. After a period of inconsistency, there is now growing belief that the team can reclaim its place at the top of Italian football under the guidance of Igor Tudor.

A Fresh Start with New Arrivals

Over the summer, several new signings were brought into the squad, and the Bianconeri will be hoping these additions can make a significant impact as the campaign unfolds. The players who wear the famous black and white know the responsibility that comes with representing Juventus, where every match carries the expectation of victory. As the season progresses, the new arrivals are expected to integrate further, strengthening the team’s depth and quality.

Even at this early stage, Juventus have shown positive signs of improvement compared to last season. The strong opening has allowed fans to dream once more of a genuine title challenge, particularly as the team demonstrates not only attacking quality but also the determination required to win difficult matches.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Tardelli’s Confidence in Juventus

Former Juventus legend Marco Tardelli has expressed his confidence that the team can compete for the Scudetto. Speaking to Tuttomercatoweb, he remarked, “The Scudetto? I said it before: this Juve is proving they can win even when pragmatism is needed. And that’s a virtue because, in the end, if you finish ahead of everyone else, you’ll have played the right football.”

His words underline a crucial point, as winning championships often requires a balance between flair and pragmatism. Juventus have long been a club capable of grinding out results when needed, and this attribute could once again prove decisive in the race for the title.

The early results suggest a team with both ambition and resilience, and with Tudor at the helm, there is a clear sense of direction. Juventus remain one of the most iconic clubs in Italy, and as long as they continue to secure victories, they will inevitably be considered serious contenders for the league crown.