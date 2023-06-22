Marco Tardelli insists Allegri needs support and Giuntoli will provide it

Max Allegri’s ability to maintain Juventus’ performance amidst the off-field turbulence they faced in the previous campaign has earned him praise.

The club endured a challenging season and would have still finished within the top four if not for the deduction of ten league points.

While Juventus has gone two seasons without winning a trophy, it would be unfair to judge them solely based on last season’s performance due to the multitude of distractions they faced.

Allegri faced the difficulty of not having a sporting director to work with after some of the club’s leaders were handed bans. Despite these obstacles, he successfully kept his players focused on the task at hand.

Former Juventus player Marco Tardelli acknowledges Allegri’s efforts and believes he deserves credit for his management during a challenging period. Tardelli also emphasises the importance of the club providing support to Allegri, particularly in the form of Cristiano Giuntoli, the sporting director.

He said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“I think Allegri should have had a close “companion”, in the sense of a type like Marotta, a manager who accompanied him.

“Instead, he found himself alone to handle a rather difficult situation. And coincidentally, with the fiery transfer market.

“Napoli’s sports director Giuntoli would be the best idea to implement. He could be the right man. Because sometimes for the coach you need to have a healthy conversation with someone close to you”.

Juve FC Says

Allegri may not play an exciting brand of football, but he is a good leader and proved this with the players at his disposal in the last campaign.

The manager deserves another season and his first spell as our manager suggests we can expect good things next term as the team is no longer bothered by off-field drama.