The last straw for most managers is losing the trust and support of their dressing room, and it seems that Thiago Motta has reached this point in his tenure at Juventus. The former midfielder was appointed as the club’s head coach at the start of this season, but he has struggled to meet the high expectations that come with managing the club.

Juventus is historically the biggest club in Italian football, and as such, their managers are always under pressure to succeed and win trophies. The club has had some world-class coaches in recent years, but Motta is not yet considered part of that elite group. His tenure has been marked by inconsistency, and the team has failed to perform in several key matches.

One of the most significant concerns is that Motta seems to be struggling to retain the support of his players, with his squad appearing disjointed and lacking in direction. Juventus fans are accustomed to success, and they have little patience for managers who cannot deliver results. While Motta will likely hope for more time to prove that he can turn things around, many believe that his position is becoming increasingly untenable.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Marco Tardelli, a former Juventus player and coach, expressed his concerns about the relationship between Motta and his players. He suggested that the coach has lost the dressing room and that the defeats to Atalanta and Fiorentina are indicative of deeper issues. As quoted by Calciomercato, Tardelli said: “The defeats against Atalanta and Fiorentina? Well, if only the last two games were the problem. The relationship between Thiago Motta and the team now seems clearly damaged: there is no dressing room anymore.”

The situation is becoming more difficult for Motta, and it is clear that he is struggling to maintain control over the team. At this point, it might be in the best interest of both Motta and Juventus for the manager to step down and pursue a role at a smaller club where he can rebuild his reputation and gain further experience.