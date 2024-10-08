Dusan Vlahovic has been a key player for Juventus during much of his time at the club, and the Serbian striker is eager to maintain that status.

Since the Bianconeri did not sign a striker in the summer, they are heavily reliant on him. Former Juventus star Marco Tardelli insists that their success will depend on his form.

Although Thiago Motta’s system is flexible enough for any player to score and help the Bianconeri win games, Juventus remains focused on getting the best out of their star striker.

The Bianconeri aim to compete for the Serie A title this season and will face serious competition from Inter Milan and Napoli, both of whom are already showing they are strong contenders.

The Old Lady needs goals, and Tardelli believes that Vlahovic will be a crucial part of their success this season.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Juventus could join in, but I don’t see many other alternatives. Milan still has some lapses. Juve has started a new course, but beyond the philosophy of the game, the difference can be made by the presence of a great goalscorer and Juventus has Vlahovic.”

Juve FC Says

DV9 is one of the most important players in our group, and if he scores plenty of goals for us, we will not have problems finding success in this campaign.