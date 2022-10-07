Former Italian footballer Marco Tardelli has watched Juventus this season and believes two of their injured players will take the team to another level when they return.

The Bianconeri have not had the best of seasons so far as they struggle to get as many wins as possible.

They are the biggest club in Italy, yet they struggle to beat the likes of Monza and Sampdoria.

This has made other opponents play against them confidently, and it causes problems for the Bianconeri.

Juve has not been the same team without Federico Chiesa who suffered a long-term injury in January.

Paul Pogba was expected to be their key midfielder, but he injured himself in pre-season and hasn’t played a competitive game this season.

Tardelli believes when both players can play regularly, Juve will be in top form.

He said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“Juventus have given continuity. They will have to solve other problems, but Vlahovic has found the goal, while the return of Pogba and Chiesa could really change the face of the team.”

Juve FC Says

Pogba and Chiesa are the two men we need in our team right now.

They have undoubted qualities which can easily make us even stronger than we are now.

However, we must not rush either of them back to the team, because it could aggravate the problems they have.