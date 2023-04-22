Marco Tardelli reveals which teams he wants in Europa League final

Former Juventus midfielder Marco Tardelli has revealed his wish for the Bianconeri and AS Roma to meet in the final of the Europa League this season.

The Black and Whites have been comfortable in Europe’s second top club competition after dropping from the Champions League.

AS Roma won the Conference League last season and is having a good campaign in the Europa League.

Sevilla stands between Juve and the final of the competition and the Spanish side are experts at winning it.

They eliminated Manchester United in the last round, so it will not be easy for Juve to beat them.

However, Tardelli hopes that happens and Juve meets Roma in the final. He says via Tuttojuve:

“In the Europa League I hope – and I think – there are possibilities to see Juve and Rome in Budapest. The Bianconeri, as a quality, have something more than their competitors. On granted, however, there is nothing: starting from the challenge with Seville.”.

Juve FC Says

Meeting Roma in the final would be good for Italian football, which has already shown this term that it is one of the best in Europe.

We have faced tough opponents before now and our focus should be on one game at a time and not on the final yet.