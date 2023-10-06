The upcoming Turin derby between Juventus and Torino has generated immense excitement among fans of both clubs. Supporters from both sides are eagerly anticipating the outcome of this clash.

Juventus has experienced a degree of inconsistency in the current season, although they have managed to secure significant victories along the way. This has left their fans cautiously optimistic about their chances in the derby.

Derbies are always unpredictable, and both teams will be determined to emerge victorious in this highly anticipated fixture.

Juventus will enter the match well-rested, with a week of preparation following their recent goalless draw against Atalanta. Fans are expecting their players to be in peak condition for the game.

Former Juventus midfielder Marco Tardelli has emphasised the importance of winning this derby, as a defeat would be a bitter pill to swallow for the club and its supporters.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Instead, Allegri, who is certainly not a coach who exalts the collective, manages to find, in moments of difficulty for the team, Chiesa or Vlahovic who invent a dribbling or a goal-scoring play. This will be a particular derby because any defeat by the Bianconeri or the Granata could remain a wound that is difficult to heal.”

Juve FC Says

Defeating Torino is a must, not just because we are the bigger club, but we also have to show we are ready to win a trophy this term.

Opponents like Il Toro are sides that we should beat if we are serious about earning a top-four return.