Marco Tardelli says Ronaldo was never a problem to Juve and they have a goalscoring issue now

Former Juventus midfielder, Marco Tardelli, has reacted to the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus’ struggles for goals.

Ronaldo had been linked with a move away from the club all summer as they look to relieve themselves of his huge wages.

The attacker has scored the goals to justify his huge pay, including winning the top goalscorer in Serie A last season.

His goals were almost half of what Juve scored in the competition, but he was benched in their first match of the season against Udinese and could have suffered the same fate against Empoli at the weekend.

But he walked out on them before the match and has now returned to Manchester United in England.

Tardelli says Ronaldo was never a problem at the club and if he was, now that they have solved the problem, they are struggling for goals.

After watching Juve labour to a 1-0 loss to Empoli, he reckons that champions make the difference and that is who Ronaldo is.

“The situation at Juventus is not good.” Tardelli told Corriere dello Sport as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb.

“They solved the Ronaldo problem. Granted it was a problem. For me it wasn’t, now a big problem remains for the Bianconeri: they don’t score.

“They were also unlucky. Go two goals ahead. and then the goalkeeper puts in two nonsense.

“In the second game you create chances and you don’t realize them. Let’s forget about refereeing, that can’t be the point.

“The point is the difficulty they encounter in scoring. The only comment that comes to mind it’s this: today everyone plays the same way, it’s the champion who makes the difference. And Cristiano Ronaldo is a champion.”