Former Juventus star Marco Tardelli has expressed disappointment with the lack of progress at the club under Thiago Motta’s management, citing persistent issues that have hindered their season. Despite the club’s efforts to rebuild and strengthen, Tardelli believes there is too much confusion surrounding the team, and the results have reflected this instability.

Juventus have struggled for consistency throughout the current campaign, which has prevented them from achieving significant success. Their inability to maintain form has already cost them, as they were eliminated from the Super Cup. While the Coppa Italia remains a potential source of silverware, their chances of winning the Scudetto or the Champions League appear slim, with such achievements requiring nothing short of a miracle.

The Bianconeri have worked hard to bolster their squad, bringing in high-profile signings during the transfer window. These additions are aimed at strengthening the team and improving their performances as the season progresses. Juventus hope that a strong showing in the second half of the campaign could help them close the gap on the top teams in Serie A and potentially secure a more favourable position in the standings.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

However, Tardelli is unconvinced by the team’s trajectory under Motta. Speaking to Il Bianconero, the Juventus legend voiced his concerns about the lack of clarity within the squad and the leadership at the club:

“I expected more from Thiago Motta. They have made important investments, it is true that there have been many injuries but so far the judgment cannot be positive. I see too much confusion, also on the question of the captain.”

Tardelli’s remarks underline the challenges facing Juventus as they attempt to rebuild under Motta’s leadership. Injuries have undoubtedly disrupted the team’s rhythm, but questions about tactics, leadership, and overall direction remain unanswered.

Juventus find themselves in a transitional phase, with Motta and sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli tasked with laying the foundation for a more stable future. The club resembles a construction site, as progress is still underway and the end result remains unclear. While patience is required, supporters will expect tangible improvements sooner rather than later to justify the investment and trust placed in the new project.