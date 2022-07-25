Marco Tardelli says we must always consider Juventus favourites to win the Scudetto

Former Juventus star and World Cup winner, Marco Tardelli, insists the Bianconeri are always one of the favourites to win the Serie A title as they prepare for another campaign.

Max Allegri’s men won zero trophies in the last campaign, and it was a poor season for them.

They are now expected to do better in this one after they added some new players to their squad.

Juve won nine consecutive league titles before 2021, but Inter Milan and AC Milan have won the last two.

Both Milanese sides have also strengthened their squad in this transfer window and would be keen to win the title again.

Juve will start from being many points behind them considering the final standings from last season, but Tardelli insists they are one of the favourites always.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve: “Juve are always one of the favorites, last year they did a championship that was not up to par for many reasons but they can always win the championship.”

Juve FC Says

We remain one of the biggest clubs in the world and arguably the biggest in Italy.

It is only smart to consider us a favourite for every domestic competition because we have the record that proves we can beat anyone in Italy.

Hopefully, the likes of Paul Pogba and Angel di Maria will inspire us to a clean sweep.