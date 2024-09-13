The Italian Serie A is one of the most unpredictable competitions in the world, and this season will be no exception.

Since Juventus’ dominance of the top flight ended in 2020, three different clubs have claimed the Italian title.

This season, the Bianconeri will be aiming to reclaim the Scudetto but will face stiff competition from several top clubs.

Juventus will compete in at least four tournaments this season, which will test the depth of their squad.

This challenge is shared by other top Italian clubs, adding to the unpredictability of the season.

It’s not uncommon for an unfancied team to impress, which is part of what makes Serie A so unpredictable.

Former player Marco Tardelli has shared his thoughts on this season, predicting it could be full of surprises.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“I think this season will be full of surprises as the big teams are overloaded with appointments and as always physical and mental tiredness is not a friend of the body”.

Juve FC Says

We have to prepare well for every game, but because we are in so many competitions, some players could struggle with fatigue.