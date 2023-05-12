Marco Tardelli urges Di Maria to prove his worth when Juventus visits Sevilla

Angel di Maria has been a driving force for Juventus in the Europa League this season, but the Argentinian was anonymous in their match against Sevilla last night.

The Bianconeri drew the game, but it was not a good day for most of their players and their poor performances affected how the team performed.

Juve will look to do better in the second leg and one man they will pray is in form is Di Maria and former player Marco Tardelli admits the World Cup winner must do better.

He says via Tuttomercatoweb:

“In Seville, you will need the best Di Maria. In the first leg there was not. He will have to prove that he is a leader, that player that we all expect from him”.

Di Maria has been a key player for us in this campaign and we hoped he would do well when we met Sevilla.

But that never happened and now we are left needing to win in Spain to reach the final of the Europa League.

Hopefully, in that game, he will be in terrific form as he has been in some key matches this season and will help us get the ticket to the final.