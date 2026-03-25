Como is emerging as one of the key challengers for a top-four finish in Serie A, directly competing with Juventus. The Lombard side is eager to secure a Champions League spot, which would be a significant achievement for the club and a blow to Juventus should they be overtaken.

Juventus remain determined to finish in the top four, aware that failing to qualify for the Champions League would have serious sporting and financial consequences. While many observers focus on AS Roma as a primary rival, Juventus cannot afford to underestimate Como, whose form this season has been impressive.

Como’s Strong Campaign

Under the guidance of Cesc Fabregas, Como have excelled, making them one of the most overachieving teams in Serie A. The former midfielder has implemented a system that has improved team cohesion and results, ensuring Como can compete even against the league’s strongest sides.

As noted by Marco Tardelli via Tuttojuve, “The Spalletti effect was more for the team, to bring the group closer together, and we missed out on a few points, there’s no doubt about that. Como has improved a lot, and they could pose problems for Juventus in their bid to reach the Champions League.” This assessment highlights the growing respect Juventus must afford to the Lombard side.

Juventus Must Maintain Focus

Como have proven they can secure results against top opponents, meaning Juventus must approach their remaining fixtures with maximum focus. Ensuring victory in all matches will be essential for the Bianconeri to maintain control of their Champions League destiny.

Ultimately, while Como’s rise is a welcome storyline for Serie A, Juventus must concentrate on its own performances and avoid complacency. By winning consistently, they can secure a top-four finish and limit the impact of Como’s impressive campaign on their ambitions.