Juventus has had an eventful summer and will likely be one of the clubs making deals late into the transfer window.

The new league season has already started with a win for them, and the Bianconeri aim to build on that success.

Juventus has reduced the size of their squad by making some players redundant, so they need to bring in replacements.

Thiago Motta has clear preferences for each position, and the club is working to sign players who fit his vision.

However, there is no guarantee that all the desired transfers will be completed, and in some cases, Juve has no alternative options.

Juve icon Marco Tardelli has now weighed in on their summer dealings, warning Motta that he needs to further strengthen his squad or risk facing difficulties in the season ahead.

He said, as quoted by Il Bianconero:

“Motta has worked very well, he had the courage to change, to remove players who according to his ideas could not be part of his playing philosophy and so he created a close-knit and compact team. Now, however, he must complete the squad otherwise he could run into negative surprises. But if he were to bring home Gonzalez and Koopmeiners, the possibilities for Juventus to aim for the Scudetto could increase significantly”.

Juve FC Says

This will be a tough season for Motta because it is his first campaign as our manager, but he can also find success with the right team.