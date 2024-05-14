On the latest episode of “The Gab & Juls Show”, Italian football journalist Gabriele Marcotti urged Juventus and Man United to sack Max Allegri and Erik ten Hag at the end of the season.

Marcotti believes the Bianconeri boss has run out of excuses following his team’s deeply disappointing 1-1 draw against Salernitana on Sunday.

The journalist even jokingly suggests that Juve and the Red Devils should swap coaches next season, as neither could do any worse than the other at his current club.