Inter Milan star Marcus Thuram has acknowledged that their match against Juventus was a formidable fixture. With Juventus seeking a victory to stay within reach of Inter, the context of the game was crucial.

Having played out a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture, Juventus was determined to avoid defeat in Milan. However, Inter’s status as the favourite for the league title was evident during the match.

Amidst the electric atmosphere at the San Siro, where thousands of fans passionately cheered them on, the men in black and blue approached the game with confidence. Despite Max Allegri’s side displaying a strong desire to win and actively working to avoid a loss, their efforts fell short.

After the game, Thuram said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“It was a very important match and we are happy to have won it”.

Adding: “Now there are still many tough games to play, we got 3 important points against a difficult opponent and we’re happy. All the teams are strong, there are many in the league but we always try to do the best.”

Juve FC Says

Inter is a quality team, and we had to be much better to beat them. The defeat means we must do better to get back at the top of the standings, and Inter now has the advantage.