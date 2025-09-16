In Juventus’ dramatic 4-3 victory over Inter Milan at the weekend, attention has turned to the build-up of the decisive goal. During the phase of play that led to the winner, Khephren Thuram appeared to have committed a foul on Ange-Yoan Bonny. Despite suggestions that the incident could have resulted in the goal being disallowed, both the referee and VAR allowed play to continue, with the strike ultimately standing.

The decision prompted some uncertainty as Juventus celebrated, with many fearing that the intervention of VAR might overturn the goal. However, the officials saw no reason to cancel it, and the Allianz Stadium erupted as the Bianconeri claimed a vital victory.

Thuram Brothers at the Centre of the Derby

In an intriguing twist, it has since emerged that Marcus Thuram urged his younger brother to admit to committing a foul in the build-up. According to Tuttomercatoweb, Marcus approached Khephren and suggested that he acknowledge the infringement before the goal was awarded.

The contest had already carried a personal edge for the family, as both brothers found themselves on the scoresheet. For a moment, the Derby d’Italia almost transformed into a “Derby d’Thuram”, with both siblings making their mark in one of Serie A’s most fiercely contested fixtures. Ultimately, Khephren and Juventus prevailed, holding on to secure all three points in what was a pulsating clash.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

A Crucial Win for Juventus

The result extended Juventus’ perfect start to the campaign, with three victories from their opening three league matches. While there are still 35 games remaining, such wins against major rivals are often decisive in shaping the outcome of a title race. The resilience and determination shown in the match further reinforced the growing belief that Juventus are well equipped to compete for the Serie A crown this season.

Although the debate over the alleged foul continues, the reality is that the officials had the authority to intervene and chose not to do so. The match was therefore won on merit, and Juventus’ ability to capitalise on their opportunities ultimately proved the difference.