Lilian Thuram is set to experience a unique and emotional moment this Sunday when Juventus faces Inter Milan in the highly anticipated Derby d’Italia. As a former Juventus player, Lilian finds himself in the difficult position of having to choose between supporting his two sons, Marcus and Khephren, who represent opposing clubs in this significant match-up.

Marcus Thuram plays for Inter Milan, who will have the home advantage and are seen as favourites going into the game. Conversely, Khephren Thuram has recently joined Juventus and is eager to make a mark at his father’s former club. This match will bring at least three Thurams to the San Siro, with Marcus and Khephren likely to start and Lilian watching from the stands.

Amidst the family dynamics, Marcus shared his thoughts on which team he believes his father will support during the match. He said as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb, “It will be a great match, the whole family will be at San Siro. My dad will definitely support Juventus; he played there”. This statement underscores the bond Lilian has with Juventus, a club where he spent significant years of his career.

While Lilian’s loyalty to Juventus may seem straightforward, the stakes of the match make it a complex affair. Juventus is coming off a disappointing loss to Stuttgart, which has put additional pressure on the squad to bounce back and perform well against their fierce rivals. The players must demonstrate their resilience and commitment to recovering from that setback and achieving a positive result in a match that holds significant implications for both teams.

As the Derby d’Italia approaches, all eyes will be on how the Thuram family navigates this unique situation, and whether Juventus can rally together to secure a victory, despite the challenges they face. The players will need to prepare meticulously and show their ability to rise to the occasion, especially against a formidable opponent like Inter Milan.