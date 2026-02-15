Former Serie A match official Luca Marelli explained why Inter centre-back Alessandro Bastoni was the one who should have been dismissed rather than his Juventus counterpart Pierre Kalulu.

The two defenders were involved in the most significant incident of Saturday’s Derby d’Italia. While the Bianconeri were on the counter, Fabio Miretti’s pass was cut out by Bastoni, who burst forward before falling to the ground, claiming a foul on Kalulu.

Referee Federico La Penna was quick to show the Juventus defender a second yellow card, but the replays proved that there was no contact between the two players, as the Frenchman had moved his hand just in time to avoid fouling his opponent.

Marelli insists Pierre Kalulu did not foul Alessandro Bastoni

Luciano Spalletti and the Juventus officials lashed out at the referee at the interval. But while Manuel Locatelli and Co. gave it their all in a real show of guts during the second half, they were eventually undone by a late winner courtesy of Piotr Zielinski.

Pierre Kalulu (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

After the match, Marelli analysed the main incidents as usual, confirming that Kalulu never committed a foul on Bastoni, who should have been sent off instead for simulation, as he himself was on a yellow card.

“Kalulu’s first yellow card is fair: the contact isn’t especially heavy, but it is dangerous,” said the reputable ex-referee during his post-match appearance on DAZN via IlBianconero.

“The real issue lies with the second booking. Federico La Penna was clearly deceived by the angle and appears to have acted on instinct.

“There was no foul. Alessandro Bastoni simulated — that is the correct term — and simulation is a concept that applies anywhere on the pitch.”

Why VAR had room to intervene on infamous Derby d’Italia episode

While the consensus was that the VAR could not have intervened to cancel Kalulu’s second yellow, Marelli insists the current protocol provides an opening, as the video assistant referee is allowed to review actions that could result in a second yellow, as was the case with Bastoni’s simulation.

“Under the new protocol, VAR intervention is permitted on a second yellow card. The referee would have been summoned to the monitor and given the chance to reassess Bastoni’s action as well.

“Had that review taken place, La Penna would almost certainly have rescinded the second caution (for Kalulu) and could have booked Bastoni instead, a decision that would have resulted in his dismissal.”