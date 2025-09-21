Former Italian referee Luca Marelli insists that the match official committed two game-changing errors in the contest between Hellas Verona and Juventus.

The Bianconeri were riding a three-match winning streak in Serie A, but their perfect run came to a sudden halt at the Stadio Bentegodi.

When Francisco Conceicao gave Igor Tudor’s men an early lead, some thought this could be a comfortable evening for the visitors. However, the Gialloblu roared back, scoring the equaliser through Gift Orban late in the first half.

In the second period, many would argue that Verona were the better side, as Juventus looked far from their optimal physical condition. Nevertheless, the result remained unchanged, with the two teams sharing the spoils.

In the aftermath, the Turin-based giants were far from happy with Antonio Rapuano’s officiating, with Tudor launching a scathing attack on his performance in his post-match interview.

Rapuano chastised for his performance in Hellas Verona vs Juventus

The Italian newspapers agreed with the Croatian’s assessments in their ‘moviola’ columns, handing the referee below-par notes.

Moreover, Marelli, who is considered one of the most respected names in Italian officiating, noted that Rapuano has indeed committed two mistakes that helped Verona escape with a result.

(Photo by Francesco Scaccianoce/Getty Images)

First, the former match official believes that Rapuano shouldn’t have given the home side a penalty, as Joao Mario’s vision was blocked before handling the ball.

“Verona’s penalty was awarded after an on-field review for a touch by Joao Mario’s arm,” began Marelli during his post-match appearance on DAZN via IlBianconero.

“Joao Mario’s attitude towards the ball was immediately clear: he closed his eyes, completely unaware of where the ball was. Why? Because Nelsson, in front of him, jumped, but didn’t touch the ball, which suddenly fell near Joao Mario, who certainly touched the ball but didn’t even see it.

“I disagree with this decision because, in my opinion, it was an unexpected ball, and the arm shouldn’t be punished in this situation. Joao Mario can’t know where the ball would have come from, because Nelsson is in front of him.”

Gift Orban should have been sent off for elbowing Federico Gatti

Moreover, Marelli insists that Orban should have been given his marching orders after a blatant elbow on Federico Gatti.

“The discussion is open. What we saw was the yellow card decision, and VAR didn’t intervene. Orban only looked at Gatti. Was his intention to hit him in the face or take a stance? It seems he was actually aiming for his face.

“Why wasn’t the referee called for an on-field review? Because the blow wasn’t aimed at the face, but it touched his shoulder, so it remains a field decision. But many doubts remain. In my opinion, the correct decision should have been a red card. The yellow card is a discount on what could have been.”