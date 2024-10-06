Former Serie A referee Luca Marelli weighed in on the three episodes that marred the contest between Juventus and Cagliari.

The Bianconeri were hoping for a routine league win at home to keep Napoli in striking distance, but eventually squandered two points in a 1-1 draw.

Dusan Vlahovic scored early on from the spot while Razvan Marin replied from the same position. Moreover, the match witnessed Francisco Conceicao’s send-off for a second yellow card due to simulation.

For his part, Marelli, who is one of the most respected refereeing experts in Italy, gave the thumps up for match official Livio Marinelli on all three calls.

“This is a match that will be much debated,” noted the 52-year-old via IlBianconero.

“The first penalty was awarded for a handball on Luperto. The touch was there, the arm was out of alignment with the body, so according to the general interpretation this is a penalty.

“The decision to call the referee to the monitor is correct. In today’s rules, these penalties are being awarded.”

Marelli was slightly less convinced by the VAR’s decision to call the referee to review Douglas Luiz’s challenge.

“On the second penalty, Piccoli anticipated Douglas Luiz who made contact which was not that big.

“We can discuss the decision a lot, we could consider it a match episode. But once you go and see it, you have to hand it.”

“Finally, the simulation is an attempt to deceive the referee. Obert puts his hand down, it cannot cause a fall, I believe that these incidents should always be punished with a yellow card.”