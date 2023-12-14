Atletico de Madrid defender Mario Hermoso has addressed rumours about his future amid reports linking him with a move to Juventus.

Hermoso is among several players Juventus has been monitoring over the past few months as they compile a list of potential signings for the upcoming summer.

Despite not participating in European competitions this season, Juventus remains one of the top clubs in Italy and Europe, making it an attractive destination for talent worldwide. While the absence from European competition might be a factor for some players, Juventus is expected to return to the Champions League in the next campaign.

As the end of the season approaches, Juventus is likely to make significant investments to enhance their squad. The question of whether Hermoso will join them remains open, and the defender has responded to the rumours by stating that nothing has been decided yet regarding his future.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“I have to take a decision, it’s true. Atletico means a lot to me, I’ve been with Simeone for a long time : he has made me become a better player and I certainly keep him in mind in my choice. But I haven’t decided yet.”

Juve FC Says

Hermoso is a superb defender who has been playing under one of the best defensive coaches and systems in the world.

If we pull off this transfer, we have significantly strengthened our defence.