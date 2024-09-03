Argentina has long boasted one of the best attacks in world football, making it difficult for new players to break into the national team.

For instance, players like Nicolas Gonzalez have found it challenging to get regular playing time when competing with established stars like Angel Di Maria.

However, the new Juventus signing might have had more opportunities if he had been playing for a top club like the Bianconeri earlier in his career.

Having moved from Fiorentina to Juventus this summer, Gonzalez is expected to improve even further.

Under the guidance of Thiago Motta, Gonzalez is poised to become an important player for Juventus, and former Argentian idol Mario Kempes believes he is now set to reach new heights.

The move to Juve, combined with his increased chances of playing regularly for Argentina, should position him as a key figure for both club and country.

Kempes said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“With Di Maria gone, Nico Gonzalez will have more opportunities to play for Argentina. Given his talent, it was not easy to find space in the team. However, Nico has reached a crucial moment in his career to make the final leap in quality. It will be an intriguing challenge to see an Inter-Juventus match with Nico and Lautaro starring for their respective teams.”

Juve FC Says

Gonzalez is expected to become an important player for us and to improve further, especially because there is so much competition for game time at the Allianz Stadium.