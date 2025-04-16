Juventus have once again been linked with a move for Sandro Tonali, with reports suggesting the Bianconeri are monitoring his progress closely at Newcastle United. The Italian midfielder has impressed since making the switch to the Premier League and remains one of the most highly-rated Azzurri talents abroad.

Juventus have a long-standing policy of recruiting top Italian players, and Tonali’s performances have placed him firmly on their radar. Although the Bianconeri strengthened their midfield at the beginning of this season, not all of their additions have lived up to expectations. As a result, further reinforcement is expected in the summer transfer window, and Tonali is reportedly among their primary targets.

Despite serving a ban for his involvement in a high-profile betting scandal, Newcastle have stood by the 24-year-old. The club has shown faith in him during a difficult period, and Tonali has continued to develop, earning praise for his professionalism and on-field intelligence. His potential return to Serie A would certainly raise eyebrows and could mark a significant coup for Juventus.

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

However, not everyone believes it would be a wise move at this time. Italian journalist Mario Mattioli has warned Juventus to proceed with caution, given the recent resurfacing of headlines surrounding Tonali’s betting case.

Speaking to Tuttomercatoweb, Mattioli said:

“There’s nothing to complain about regarding his skill, but if I were Juve, before thinking about a purchase I would let the whole betting scandal settle first. Juve in this period needs everything except attacks in the press and problems with players. I would wait until the betting scandal fades away.”

Given Juventus’ efforts to maintain a positive public image and avoid further distractions, particularly following their own recent legal issues, the timing of a high-profile move for Tonali may not be ideal.

Tonali is undoubtedly a player of immense quality and could add significant value to Juventus’ midfield. However, it would be wise for the club to assess the broader implications before committing to such a transfer, especially while the shadow of controversy still lingers.