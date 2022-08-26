Mario Sconcerti insists Juventus Champions League draw is tricky

The Italian journalist, Mario Sconcerti, has discussed Juventus’ Champions League draw and insists it is a tricky one for them.

The Bianconeri have been drawn into group H alongside PSG, Benfica and Maccabi Haifa.

We expect the Bianconeri to qualify from the group alongside PSG, but that might be writing off the others too soon.

Juve has been doing well in the Champions League group stages even though they failed to progress past the round of 16 in the last three campaigns.

But Sconcerti warns them against complacency and insists the draw is a tricky one.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“The most complex draws have touched Juve and Inter, Juventus perhaps more than Inter. […] In general, it seems to me an almost good draw, with complications that are always inevitable. To better understand the difficulties and advantages, we must always remember that the true reference in judging should not be based on the best team, but on the third of each group. […] The real inconvenience for Juve comes from Benfica, an expert team, traditionally technical, practical and elegant, not unbeatable, but not easy to eliminate.”

Juve FC Says

The Champions League is a tough competition and we must not underestimate anyone.

The likes of Benfica and Haifa might seem easy to beat on paper, but they have reached this stage of the competition by merit and they would be prepared to cause an upset.