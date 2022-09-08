Mario Sconcerti
Mario Sconcerti insists Juventus is missing one key player

September 8, 2022 - 10:30 am

The Italian journalist Mario Sconcerti has reflected on Juventus’ match against PSG again and reveals the Bianconeri are missing a number 10 like Paul Pogba.

The French champions beat juve 2-1 in their first Champions League game of the season.

The Bianconeri have not been in top form for much of this term, although they have only played in domestic games before now.

The game against the Parisians was their biggest test to date, and they nearly got a point from the fixture.

It didn’t end as they would have wanted, but Sconcerti believes they are struggling in certain phases of the game.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“I was amazed by the improved outfit of Juventus, which, however, does not yet make it a returning team. It is a team that has yet to grow. 

“Paredes, on the other hand, is an excellent player, who brings order to the setting of the game but never passes the half court. He does not help Juve to improve the construction of the attacking game. I didn’t mind Rabiot, even Miretti. It is always a Juve that depends on a player who cannot be there. He lacks the quality of Pogba, of a number ten.”

Juve FC Says

Our team is still evolving, and we need to give it some time to find a pleasant rhythm.

The constant injuries to some key players make it hard to find balance, but that will get better by the new year when most of our long-term absentees are back.

3 Comments

    Reply Mateo September 8, 2022 at 10:35 am

    No they are missing a number ten like chiesa so versatile,fast and speedy n Sharp. Get well soon chiesa.

    Reply ANDREW FARRUGIA September 8, 2022 at 10:51 am

    POGBA is NOT a number 10, has never been and will never be. He is a box-to-box midfielder. Even in the great midfield quartet of PIRLO, MARCHISIO, VIDAL and POGBA, he was NEVER a number 10, at least as far as I can understand the role , which has indeed changed over time . POGBA is not a schemer or a deep lying CREATIVO ( Messi, Neymar, MUSIALA, DE BRUYNE, DE KAETELAERE, etc.
    Yes, Pogba can defend, can carry the ball forward with impetus, can deliver defence splitting passes, can score with long range shots and headers, BUT he is not a number 10. he is a number 8.

    Reply ANDREW FARRUGIA September 8, 2022 at 10:51 am

    Compare POGBA with another great number 8 SERGEI MILINKOVIC SAVIC.

