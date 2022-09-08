The Italian journalist Mario Sconcerti has reflected on Juventus’ match against PSG again and reveals the Bianconeri are missing a number 10 like Paul Pogba.

The French champions beat juve 2-1 in their first Champions League game of the season.

The Bianconeri have not been in top form for much of this term, although they have only played in domestic games before now.

The game against the Parisians was their biggest test to date, and they nearly got a point from the fixture.

It didn’t end as they would have wanted, but Sconcerti believes they are struggling in certain phases of the game.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“I was amazed by the improved outfit of Juventus, which, however, does not yet make it a returning team. It is a team that has yet to grow.

“Paredes, on the other hand, is an excellent player, who brings order to the setting of the game but never passes the half court. He does not help Juve to improve the construction of the attacking game. I didn’t mind Rabiot, even Miretti. It is always a Juve that depends on a player who cannot be there. He lacks the quality of Pogba, of a number ten.”

Juve FC Says

Our team is still evolving, and we need to give it some time to find a pleasant rhythm.

The constant injuries to some key players make it hard to find balance, but that will get better by the new year when most of our long-term absentees are back.