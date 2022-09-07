Mario Sconcerti praises Juventus for their performance against PSG

The Italian journalist Mario Sconcerti is happy about Juventus’ performance in their 2-1 loss to PSG the last time out and he insists the Frenchmen won because of the individual brilliance of Kylian Mbappe.

The Bianconeri started the game poorly and paid for it by conceding two first-half strikes from Mbappe.

After the interval, they returned to the pitch as a more dangerous team and caused their host many problems.

They were more solid at the back and knew the right moments to attack the Parisians.

If Juve had started the game how they played in the second half, they could have won and Sconcerti believes they played very well.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“What seemed to be an announced massacre has become a decent defeat, even with some regrets. Juve, in the long run, tried and how. Initially victim of Mbappé’s brace, in the second half he shortens with McKennie and an empty exit from Donnarumma, only to risk the same with Vlahovic and Rabiot.”

Juve FC Says

We did well in that game, but it was mostly in response to our hosts, who had been the better team in the first half.

We must start matches with the mindset of dominating proceedings and closing out the wins.